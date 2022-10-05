MUSCLE SHOALS — Erlene Kirkland was born in Oceola, IA to Earl Johns and Una Anna Marie Madsen Johns. She grew up during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl years of the Midwest. She had fond memories of ice skating in the neighborhood park that was flooded for just that purpose in the cold northern winters. During her high school years she did bookkeeping at the creamery where her father worked. She graduated from Menno High School in South Dakota.
During World War 2 Erlene met Lex Kirkland in Sioux Falls, SD while he was on leave from the Air Base. She was reluctant to talk with him at first but with some urging from her cousin she carried on a conversation with him. He asked her to write him, and she agreed to answer every letter. It was the start of a love story. He would hitch hike sixty miles to see her. Lex and Erlene were married in early December four months later.
After the war Erlene moved to Alabama and met her new in-laws in Village 2 (Sheffield) shortly before Lex arrived. Soon they moved to Florence State Teachers College where they met the Tuscumbia Kirklands and became lifelong friends. It was the beginning of a lifetime of memories.
Together, Lex and Erlene, built Skateland and the business lasted for 35 years. They had fond memories of “all the kids they helped raise.” In fact, Erlene’s 90th birthday party was held at a Skating Rink in Decatur, AL with over 100 people attending. Many of her old skaters were there with their children and grandchildren.
Erlene had many adventures in her life. She and Lex enjoyed many trips to a variety of places. Lex was a pilot and together they survived a plane crash when the engine of their plane swallowed a valve. Lex landed in a field on the belly of the plane while Erlene quietly prayed. They walked away safely.
Besides the years spent working at the rink Erlene spent many years as a volunteer at Helen Keller Hospital. There she served as both president and vice-president of the auxiliary. She also worked the Sale Barn, taught Sunday School, and served as a Cub Scout den mother. She loved Alabama and Auburn football, was a huge Braves fan, and the last few years she became an avid follower of the Atlanta Hawks, watching every night it was available with Martha.
Erlene maintained an active life for 96 years. She was a member of Shoals Church of Christ and active in Muscle Shoals Senior Living Center, which she attended with Betty Ann Staggers. She left behind a legacy of friends and family. She was blessed to have people in her life that spanned the generations. She enjoyed visits from grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Tia her Great-Great. Thanks to all the family and family-in-love who made It a Wonderful Life.
Erlene joined Lex in eternity leaving behind their three children, Russell Kirkland (Peggy), Becky Allen (Donnie), and Susan Brown (Charlie). There were nine grandchildren, Kathi Allen, James Kirkland, Russell Allen, Kristy Kirkland, Lex Kirkland, Leigh Kirkland, Ali Brown, Alex Brown, and Anna Brown. The family includes 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from noon until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
You may sign the online registry and leave condolences at www.colbertmemorial. com.
