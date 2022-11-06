SUMMERTOWN, TENNESSEE — Erma Jean Bearden, 75, died November 4, 2022.Funeral Service will be held November 8, 2022form 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Barnesville Cemetery. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church.

