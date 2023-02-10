FLORENCE — Erma Cripe Young was born November 30, 1936 and was called to her heavenly home on February 5, 2023.
A visitation will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights from 1:00 until 2:00 PM with the funeral immediately following with Bro. Larry Burbank and L.C. “Bill” Clemmons officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mike Clemmons, Michael McNamara, Tom Young, Jerry Warren, Jason Wood, and Todd Wood.
Erma was born Erma Runnels. Her family was unable to care for her and eight siblings, sisters: Leona, Cleo, Donna, and Ginny and brothers, Marvin, William, Robert and Norris. At about age ten Erma was adopted by Raymond and Violet Darr Cripe of Mishawaka, IN. The Cripes gave her a good life throughout her remaining school years and beyond.
In 1960 Erma and Sam Young, Jr. were married and lived in northern Indiana for several years where they cared for her parents during their later years. During the 1980s Jr. and Erma moved to Alabama, to the farm which Jr.’s grandparents purchased in the mid-1920s. He modified the old house of his grandparents, John Robert and Eudora Hall Ragan and they lived there the remainder of their lives. Erma was able to establish contact with some of her siblings during the 1990s. Only one sister, Donna Genson, is living.
Also deceased is her husband, Sam Jr.; sisters-in-law, Lola Young Askew, and Nell Young Warren. Surviving are sisters-in-law, Mary Young Clemmons (L.C. “Bill”), and Margaret Young Wright, and brother-in-law, Thomas Lee Young (Sue).
Erma was happy to be a part of the Young family, who returned the honor. Erma was a member of the Valley View House of Prayer, where she had many friends with whom she enjoyed daily conversations.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the following employees of Shoals Hospice, who helped to make Erma’s final days enjoyable: Ashley Glover, Chance Hall, Victoria Scott, Brandy Curry, Leca Hutto, Tracy Birdyshaw, and Marquita Ricks.
Memorials may be given to Shoals Hospice, 115 Helton Court, Florence, AL 35630 or a charity of your choice.
