ROGERSVILLE — Ernest Allen Tucker, age 92 of Rogersville, AL passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. Mr. Tucker was born on February 7, 1927 in Bessemer, AL to Wesley Tucker and Fannie Argo Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma Gettelfinger; children, Cynthia Marie Linkiewicz and Mark Anthony Tucker; granddaughter, Rebekah Nicole.
Mr. Tucker is survived by his wife, Tiffany Tucker; children, Allen Tucker, Michael Tucker, Greg Tucker, Garry Tucker, Janet Curran, Janice Calvert, Monica Tucker, Connie Tucker, Raymond Tucker, Teresa Coulter and Scarlet Jones; 43 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
Mr. Tucker was a U.S. Navy veteran and served in WWII. He was a member of the American Legion Post 11. He attended First Free Will Baptist Church. Ernie liked to take a cup of coffee down to the river and watch the sun rise.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Still Serving Veterans Organization by visiting their website at www.ssv.org.
