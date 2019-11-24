FLORENCE — Ernest Lee Wann, 88, of Florence passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 19th surrounded by his wife and children. He was a member of the Jackson Heights Church of Christ where he and his wife were married in 1955.
He was a very kind and gentle man who loved and cherished his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Lee Wann (nee Bevis); his two children, Ernest Wann Jr. (Teresa) and Melissa Wann (David O’Rourke), and his grandchildren, Ernest Wann III (Rhiannon), Kyle O’Rourke and Amber O’Rourke.
Ernest served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a graduate of Florence State (UNA). After retiring as Plant Controller for Amax Refining in New Orleans, Louisiana, he and Mary Lee returned home to Florence to be with family and reconnect with their many friends. Throughout his life he enjoyed numerous hobbies including tennis, fishing, remote controlled airplanes, stained glass, and woodworking. Ernest always had some project going and was known as someone who could make or fix just about anything. He loved sports, especially baseball, and was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Ernest and Mary Lee were active in the community as longtime volunteers for Meals on Wheels and organized many activities in their neighborhood to bring people together.
There will be a funeral service at Elkins Funeral Home on Monday, November 25, 2019, 2 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Tim Pannell officiating. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his memory might consider spending some quality family time with the ones they love. Days spent with our family sitting around the dinner table together are long lost but treasured memories and family time was always very important to him.
Pallbearers will be Ernest Wann Jr., Ernest Wann III, David O’Rourke, Kyle O’Rourke, Beau Bevis, and David Koonce. Honorary pallbearer will be Leonard Bevis Jr.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the wonderful staff of Keestone Assisted Living and Hospice of North Alabama as well as family and friends for their love and support.
You are invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
