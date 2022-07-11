IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Ernest Harold West, 87, died Friday, July 8, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, July 11 2022, form 9-11 a.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN. the funeral will follow after at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of the late Pauline Stults Henson West.

