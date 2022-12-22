MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY — Ernestine White, 89, formerly of Courtland, died December 18, 2022. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at North Courtland Primitive Baptist Church with burial in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Town Creek. Jackson Memory Funeral Home is directing.

