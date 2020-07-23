FLORENCE — Erric Falonzo Brewer, 53, went to be with his heavenly Father on July 17, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home in Sheffield. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Harden Cemetery, Killen. Face mask required!
Erric was born on August 9, 1966 to Essie Lee Mitchell, of Florence, AL and Moses Brewer (Gwen) of Centennial, CO.
Erric confessed a hope in Christ and joined Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as a devoted member.
Erric was a graduate of Coffee High School, Class of 1984. He also attended The University of North Alabama in Florence, AL and DeVry University in Atlanta, GA. He was a decorated veteran of the United States Army where he served in Operation Desert Storm.Erric also worked as a driver for UPS for many years.
Commented