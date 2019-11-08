MUSCLE SHOALS — Ervin Otto Fiedler, 83, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on November 6, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, November 11, 2019, in the Chapel at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Mr. Fiedler served in the U.S. Army, and was employed as an Auto Worker with the Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere, IL. He was a member of the American Legion, as well as Christ the King Lutheran Church in Muscle Shoals. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Carrie Fiedler; brother James Fiedler; sister Oralie Fiedler Melom; and brother-in-law, Loren.
Mr. Fiedler is survived by his wife, Deloris Lovelien Fiedler; children Penny Sciascia (Anthony), of Meridan, ID, Jack Fiedler (Kathy), and Lori Fiedler, of Beloit, WI; brother, Carroll Fiedler (Verdell); grandchildren, John Botts (Danielle), Deidra Fiedler (Gerrit Ritter), Le Anna Fiedler, Anthony Sciascia (Nancy), Christina Bahnmaier (Luke), Kristine Thomas (Brian), and Matthew Pankhurst (Britney); and 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
