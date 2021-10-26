MUSCLE SHOALS — Erykah Danielle Watson Alexander, 37, died October 24, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at the church. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

