MUSCLE SHOALS — Erykah Danielle Watson Alexander, 37, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, October 30, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at the church with Rev. Frankie Rainy and Rev. Coy Hallmark officiating.
Erykah was a member of Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jerry Thomas; great-grandfather, Chester Hallmark; and brother-in-law, Mark Scott.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Alexander; children, Ian Seth Alexander, Brody Kane Watson, Chadwick Anthony Watson (Abi), Kaden Alexander, and Dylan Alexander; parents, Jackie Kennamore (Stacy) and Gina “Sam” Thomas; maternal grandmother, Kaye Thomas; paternal grandparents, George and Evelyn Kennamore; great-grandmother, Katherine Hallmark; sisters, Hattie Miranda Thomas and Katie Inez Thomas; father- and mother-in-law, Sammy and Wanda Alexander; sister-in-law, Beth Scott; and many family members.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
