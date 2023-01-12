IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Essie Faye Ewing, 86, formerly of Haleyville, died January 3, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, a time to visit with the family will be 1:30 to 2 p.m. before the service.

