HAZEL GREEN — Essie Lois Hunt, 71, formerly of Florence, died October 26, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com

