LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Estelene Smith, 87, died October 11, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Liberty Grove Cemetery. She was a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church.

