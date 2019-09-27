SHEFFIELD — Julia Estelle Pace Moore, 85, formerly of Franklin County, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Estelle was born in Franklin County on July 29th to Gresham and Lucy Pace. Mrs. Moore worked for more than 20 years at the Lee Company as a supervisor and always had fond memories of her work family and friends. Estelle loved her family, and she will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
The visitation and funeral will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the service will be in the chapel at 1 p.m. A private burial will take place in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gresham and Lucy Pace; and siblings, Lucy Joyce Shedd, John Morrison Pace, Mary Katherine Jefferies, James Reed Pace and Jack Franklin Pace. She is survived by her brother, Robert Burns Pace (Janice).
Estelle married Billy Coalson and they have surviving children, Gail Coalson Estis (Mike) and Thomas Reece Coalson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Royce Wilford Moore. She extended her motherhood to surviving children, Dr. Bobby Moore (Patricia), Steven Moore (Lynne) and Carolyn Burcham (Dennis).
Estelle’s grandchildren include Dr. Michelle Estis, Amanda Estis, Brad Estis (Tamara), Rita Grace Coalson, Chip Coalson, Chris Coalson, Collin Coalson, Suzanne Smith (Hugh), Stacy McMinn (C.J.), Robyn Garrett (Clint), Craig Moore, Hayley Moore, Jessica McCafferty (Kyle). She has 13 great-grandchildren.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbert memorial.com.
