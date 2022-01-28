QUEENS, NEW YORK — Ester Lee Orr, 96, formerly of Courtland, died January 19, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at Mt. Zion MB Church with burial in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

