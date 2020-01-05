KILLEN — Ester Mae Muse Holt, 82, of Killen, “Blessed and Highly Favored” Ester was ushered through Heaven’s gate on January 1, 2020; she was greeted by loved ones upon her arrival. Ester was a faithful member of Faith Tabernacle Church.
Visitation will be Monday January 6, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Brother Henry Melton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Holt was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Holt; father, Homer M. Muse; mother, Lena Dennis Muse; brothers, Walter E. Muse and Earl “Jabo” Muse; sisters, Lillian Muse Carmack, Annie “Pat” Muse Solterman and Juanita Muse Daugherty.
She is survived by five nieces and 11 nephews; numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Debra O’Brien.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
