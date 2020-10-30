GERMANTOWN, TENN. — Ester Quay Neal, 77, died October 27, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 12 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Tishomingo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS is in charge.

