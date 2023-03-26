F.3.26.23 Esther Gulley.jpg
LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Esther June Price Gulley, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a retired nursery teacher from Tot Town Daycare. She was a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ and formerly a member of Loretto Church of Christ.

