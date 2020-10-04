FLORENCE — Esther Irene Irons, 89 of Florence, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She was a member of Chisholm Hills Church of Christ, and a retired physical therapy tech.
A Graveside service will be held Sunday, October 4th at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Brother Ty Rhymes officiating.
Mrs. Irons was preceded in death by her husband, Jones Olive Irons; parents, Elbert and Cora Murphy; brothers, Horace Murphy and Cecil Murphy; sister, Nina Hart. She is survived by her sons, Ricky Lee Irons, M.D. (Terese) and Perry Keith Irons (Mary Martha); daughter, Nelda Ruth Owens; brothers, Howard Murphy (Fran) and Kenneth Murphy (Irene); sisters, Margaret Dailey and Linda Haggard (Wayne); grandchildren, Justin Clement (Jennifer), Chad Irons (Ann Marie), Elizabeth Phillips, M.D. (David), Jay Irons (Jennifer) and Drew Irons; and great-grandchildren, Marissa Clement, Bryant Burns, Shayleigh Clement, Sam Irons, Sara Beth Irons, Jones Irons and James Irons.
Pallbearers will be Justin Clement, Chad Irons, Jay Irons and Drew Irons.
Special thanks to Deanna Abston, special caregiver, and Amedysis Home Health and Hospice, along with Dr. Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Irene’s honor to the American Heart Association and the Alzheimer’s Association.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
