LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Esther L. Shults, 79, died July 19, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lindsey Grove Cemetery. She was a member of Lindsey Grove Church.
