MUSCLE SHOALS — Esther Lee Jones, 88, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. A private service will be held for the family with Casey Hagle officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Esther was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia, and a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry H. Jones; parents, Lonnie and Bessie Wallis; granddaughter, Nancy Jones; and daughter-in-law, Angie Jones.
She is survived by her children, Mike Jones (Sandy), Brian Jones (Janet), Cathy Marler (Ken), and Shane Jones (Mitzi); twelve grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Family members will serve as pallbearers
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented