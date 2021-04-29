MUSCLE SHOALS — Esther McDaniel McAfee, 74, died April 27, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.