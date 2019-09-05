FLORENCE
Esther Opal Williams, 96, of Florence passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
The visitation will be Saturday, September 7th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Her funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Sonny Hargett officiating. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Martha Hanback; husband, Edgar Williams; son, Charles Williams; grandson, Greg May; sons-in-law, Phillip Covington and Tim Jones; brothers, Covie and Obie Hanback; sisters, Evie Wesson, Minnie Bevis and Lanola Balentine.
She is survived by her children, Jane Rhodes (Price), Carl Williams (Kathy Meyers), Opal Gifford (Jeff), Ebba Covington, Wanda Jones, Dot Bailey and David Williams (Suleen); grandchildren, Nancy Cassel, Camilla Austin, Katherine Stradigner, Charles Williams, Wendell and Brent Posey, Chuck and Cory Covington, Michael, Dean and Deborah Bailey, Joey Williams and Crissy Blevins; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Grandsons and family will serve as pallbearers.
