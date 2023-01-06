FLORENCE — Estle J. Lovell, 87, died January 4, 2023. Service will be private. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. He was the loving husband of Patricia Lovell for 66 years. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

