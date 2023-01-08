FLORENCE — Estle J. Lovell, age 87, of Florence, passed away and entered his heavenly home on January 4, 2023.
A private gathering of family and church family was held at his home.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Estle was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Lucille Lovell; brother, Doyce Gene Lovell; sister, Linda Jane Lovell; and brothers-in-law, Ray Ezekiel, Marvin Wilson and Bobby Gray.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia Lovell; sons, Jay Lovell (Myra), Chris Lovell, Matt Lovell (Suzanne), and Stephen Lovell (Donna); granddaughters, Sarah Lovell, Misty Lovell (Patrick), and Kimberly Connell (Joey); grandsons, Jacob Lovell, Patrick Lovell, and Joshua Lovell; sister, Donna Ezekiel; brothers, Jimmy Lovell (Faye), Levon Lovell (Teresa); sisters-in-law, Virginia Lovell, Frances Wilson, Mary Dean Gray; brother-in-law, Walter Metcalf; and many nieces; and nephews.
He was a deacon at Grace Baptist Church. Estle was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Reynolds Metals Company. He was, above all, a Christian and loving husband and father. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge A&FM #14, Scottish Rite 32 degree.
The family would like to express their thanks to NAMC Wound Care Center, Shoals Home Health, Mitchell-Hollingsworth Rehab Staff. Appreciation is also expressed to NAMC nurses and support of ICU and ER, and to the 4th floor nursing staff, words cannot express our gratitude for your kind and loving treatment that was given to Estle and his family during his last few weeks, you are in our hearts.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented