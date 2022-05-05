RUSSELLVILLE — Ethan Brock Pennington, 20, Russellville, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Visitation will be today, May 5, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, May 6, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ed White and James Joyce officiating. Interment will be in Hopewell Church of Christ Cemetery, Leighton.
Ethan was a lifelong resident of Colbert County and a member of Littleville Church of Christ. He graduated with honors from Tharptown High School and attended Shoals Community College. Ethan was a movie enthusiast. His favorite TV show was Big Bang Theory. Ethan loved theater and enjoyed his time acting in local plays at Shoals Theater and The Ritz Theater.
Ethan is survived by his parents, Gerald and Carolyn Pennington; brother, Sam Pennington (Jo Anna), sisters, Andrea Bolton (Nathan) and Claressa Talley (Chad); fiancée, Rachel Hilding; nephews, Kevin Tulppo, Carter Tulppo, Kiel Bolton, Cade Bolton, Hayden Talley, Will Talley, Logan Talley, Maddox Pennington, and Trenton Pennington; and niece, Lydia Talley.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the UAB Oncology Unit and the Staff at Children’s Hospital.
