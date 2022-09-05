SHEFFIELD — Ethan Alan Muhlendorf, 19, of Sheffield died Saturday, September 3, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel.
Ethan attended Sheffield High School and was employed at Pilgrim’s Pride in Russellville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Stacy Michelle Gargis; paternal grandfather, Sheldon Alan Muhlendorf; maternal grandmother, Janet Gargis; great-grandparents, Beatrice and Jack Muhlendorf, Lucie Slaughter Durham, and Ruby Higgins.
Ethan is survived by his father, Jason Michael Muhlendorf; stepmother, Beth Byrd; brothers, Jacob Mitchell Muhlendorf and Michael Brandon Muhlendorf; son, Adrian Grey Muhlendorf; very special mother of his son, Alexis Nicole Randolph; maternal grandmother, Sallie Slaughter Muhlendorf; paternal grandfather, P. Ricky Gargis; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many good friends.
