TOWN CREEK — Ethel King, 71, died October 4, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery. Ethel was the wife of the late Leslie King.

