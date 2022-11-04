HALEYVILLE — Ethel Lindley, 87, died November 1, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Ashridge Community Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.