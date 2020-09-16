ROGERSVILLE

Ethel Lorene Case, 88, died September 10, 2020. She was the mother of Ken and Mike Case. There will be no service at this time. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.