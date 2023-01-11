LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Ethel Lorraine Wakefield, 97, died January 8, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Dunn Cemetery. She was a member of the Harmony Church of the Nazarene.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you