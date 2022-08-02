SHEFFIELD — Ethel Lou Mayfield Marshall, 85, of Sheffield, AL passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of Spring Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Thomas Mayfield and Ethel Kennamore Mayfield; husband, Sonny Marshall; brothers, Harold, Bud, and Roy Allen Mayfield; sister, Imogene Hudson; grandson, Todd Zills; great grandson, Jeffrey Ewing.
She is survived by her sons, Kelvin (Sheila) of Prospect, TN, Chris Zills of Shelbyville, TN, bonus son, Leon McCoy of Sheffield, AL, and stepson, Jody Marshall; daughter, Kristy Dillard of Athens, AL; brothers, Hoyt Mayfield (Virginia) of Trinity, AL and Roger Mayfield (Toni) of Town Creek AL; sister, Mary Cole of Tuscumbia, AL; grandchildren, Zack and Josh Zills of Vincennes, IN; Jessica Babbs (Rick) of Duggar, IN, and April Bassett of Lawrenceville, IL; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
