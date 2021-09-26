F.9.26.21 Ethel Newsome.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Mrs. Ethel Mae Phillips Newsome, 97 of Muscle Shoals, passed Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation with the family will be Monday, 6-8:00pm, at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL.

Funeral service for Mrs. Newsome will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Cave Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia,AL, with Rev. Leotha Ingram, Pastor, and Rev. Charley Campbell, Eulogist. Burial will be in Shoals Memorial Garden, Tuscumbia, AL.

The body will be placed in the church at noon.

The public viewing will be Monday, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing

