We celebrate the life of Etoyle Prescott Manush at her passing on November 16, 2022, after a brief illness.
Services and visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Shoals in Tuscumbia on December 12, 2022. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. The funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m., in the church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Reverend Benny Karimalikkal and Deacon Bill Claussen will officiate.
Etoyle was known and loved by her many friends and family members. She left a legacy of years of kindness, friendship, and inspiration.
Born in Troy, Alabama on April 30, 1923, to Charles and Eunice Prescott, she spent her childhood in Northwest Florida. In the early 1940s she moved to Alabama to study Nursing, settling in Sheffield to begin her career in surgery. She worked at both Colbert and Colonial Manor hospitals in the Shoals area. She retired as nursing supervisor in 1985. She was active in Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. An avid golfer and tennis player in her adult life, she met many friends through participation in these sports. A favorite tennis partner was her grandson “Chip”. Etoyle enjoyed frequent yoga and work out visits to Well Care, she often attributed her remarkable health to routine exercise and her faith.
She married Charles E. (Bud) Manush Jr. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Sheffield on June 14, 1947. Together, they had Three children, Charles E. Manush III (Sally), Robert Glen Manush and Suelyn Wallace (John).
Etoyle is survived by her sister, Yvonne Steele of Florida; also, by each of her children and her grandchildren, Charles (Chip) Manush IV, Christopher Wallace and Austin Wallace; also, by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bud in 2004; also, by her parents and siblings, Mary Charles Bonta, Willie Milo Williams, Sarah Evelyn Pace, Billy Joe Prescott and Titus Prescott.
The pallbearers will be Chip Manush, Chris Wallace, Austin Wallace, John Wallace, Charlie Manush and Robert Manush.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society, or the local public library.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the friends, family, and care givers who provided support to Etoyle and the family.
May the Lord bless you for your kindness.
