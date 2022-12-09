TUSCUMBIA — Etoyle Prescott Manush, 99, died November 16, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

