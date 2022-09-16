HAMILTON — Etta Bea Frederick, 90, died September 14, 2022. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Middle Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.