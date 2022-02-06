FLORENCE — Louise Wood Pate, 99 years young, was born at Kymulga, AL, Oct. 4, 1922. She left a host of family and friends here to join an even larger welcoming party in the heavenlies, February 3, 2022!
Visitation will be today, February 6th, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A Celebration of Her life will begin at 2 p.m. with Tyler Eggers, her youngest grandson officiating and several family members contributing memories. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Brown Pate; parents, Otis and Dewey Wood; brother, Clifton Wood; an infant sister, Vera Wood; son-in-law, Fred Alexander; grandson, Timothy Robinson; and granddaughter-in-law, Crystal Eggers.
She is survived by her three children, Pat Robinson (Oland), Wes Pate (Lynn) and Libby Alexander; grandchildren, Michele Pennell (Jeff), Bryan Robinson (Rachel), Amber Robinson, Scott Pate (Jenny), Jeremy Pate, Chris Eggers, Kim Williamson (Shaun), and Tyler Eggers (Nancy); great-grandchildren, Austin Pennell (Kat), Brittany Pennell, Carly Robinson, Robby Robinson, Max Robinson, Boston Robinson, Elias Recer, Hank Recer, Avery Bibbs, Ella Pate, Micah Pate, Stella Walker, Liam Walker, Sky Eggers, Addie Eggers, Lexi Eggers, Christopher Eggers, Cameron Williamson, Rylee Williamson, and Jordan Eggers; great-great-grandchild, Sully Pennell.
Above all, Louise was a home maker for her family. For several years, she served along with Aubrey, as a Pastor’s wife. She played the piano, the accordion and sang in churches, as well as campmeetings. Most recently, she played and sang for her own enjoyment. In recent years, Louise was a faithful member of Believers Fellowship Church, but more importantly, she loved the Lord with all her heart.
In addition, stitch work became her passion. Her kids, grands, doctors, nurses and countless friends received embroidery gifts. If she could have taken one of her projects with her, no doubt, she would have presented one to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented