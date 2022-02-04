FLORENCE — Etta “Louise” Pate, 99, died February 3, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral home. A Celebration of her Life will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.

