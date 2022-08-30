IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Etta Sue Johnson, 81, died August 28, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Odem Chapel Cemetery. She was a member of St. Joe Freewill Baptist Church.

