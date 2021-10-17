FLORENCE
Eugene R. Carbine, 87, of Florence, passed away October 15, 2021 at his residence. He was a member of the Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Monday, October 18, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tim Grigsby and Sidney Fulford officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Mr. Carbine was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Carbine; parents, Harve and Zilpha Carbine; son, Denzel H. Carbine; brothers William and Wyndole Carbine; and sister, Montene C. Trotti.
He is survived by his sons, James R. Carbine of Nashville, and Russell L. Carbine of Florence; daughters-in-law, Glenda M. Carbine, Dewanda H. Carbine; and Anna C. Carbine; grandchildren, Tiffany Goolesby and husband John-david , Samuel H. Carbine, Ashley C. Hammer and husband Charles, Elizabeth A. Budde and husband Derek; Kristen C. Alford and husband Beau, and Caleb L. Carbine and wife Laura Beth, and Allyssa B. Carbine; and great grandchildren, William Banks Alford, Riley Merritt Hammer, Ian Charles Hammer, Denzel Holden Carbine, Isabella Rose Carbine, John Carter Goolesby, and Emma Christian Goolesby.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Carbine, Caleb Carbine, Charles Hammer, John-david Goolesby, Jimmy Carbine, and Cesar Acosta.
Doug Peck, Phil Lyons, James Griffin, Alton Foster, Tommy Hale, and Dan David will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the House for Hope Foundation, Inc., 7105 Crossroads Blvd. Suite 104, Brentwood, TN 37027.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
