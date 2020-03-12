LEXINGTON — Eugene Danley, 88, passed away on March 10, 2020 at his home in Lexington. Gene was married to the love of his life, Myra Jo Eddy, for 65 years.
Gene loved to travel and experiment in his garden. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Lexington Church of Christ.
He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 760 for 70 years. He retired from Reynolds in 1996 with 44 years of service. Rather than greeting you with a “Hello.” his famous saying was “Ohayo Gozaimasu” which he learned in Japan.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Danley and Carrie (Bradley); his brother, Clyde; and parents-in-law, Lee and Lillie (Howard) Eddy.
He is survived by his wife Myra Jo (Eddy); son, Carl (Mary); daughters, Rhonda Cabler (Freddie) and Sheila Curry (Tim); sister, Dorothy Cox; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Eugene will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Elkins East Chapel from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with a service to follow. Officiating will be Brother Danny Pettus and Caleb Danley. His final resting place will be Nebo Cemetery in Lexington, AL. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins East Chapel.
