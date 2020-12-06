LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.

Eugene Patterson, 75, died December 4, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. today in Hollis Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. Mr. Patterson was retired from Murray Ohio.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.