HAMILTON — Euguell Belk, 103, died June 5, 2023. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Rocky Grove Missionary Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

