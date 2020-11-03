PHIL CAMPBELL — Eula Beatrice Harris Barnes, 94, died November 4, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Akins Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

