FLORENCE — Eula Mae Wood Burch, 73 of Florence, died Friday, June 25, 2021. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Heights Community Cemetery with Brother Larry Burbank officiating.
Eula was a native and lifelong resident of Waterloo. She was a member of Piney Grove Church and retired as a cook and caregiver at Green Oaks Inn. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Inez Wood.
She is survived by her children, Carrie Clemons (Larry), Katrina Nobles (Dwayne), Wendy White (Billy), Randy Burch (Bridget), and Danielle Burch; brothers, Buck and “Brother” Wood; sister, “Nade” Ford; grandchildren, Lacey, Tee, Joe, Baylee, Jayden, Rylea, and Alenna; and great grandchildren, Memphis, Montgomery, Brooks and Blake.
Pallbearers are Larry Clemons, Joe Clemons, Tee Clemons, Baylee White, Jayden White, and Matthew Twitty.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented