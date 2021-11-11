MUSCLE SHOALS — Our Mother, Eulalia Roden Winborn, better known as Eukie was born July 15, 1932 and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on November 9, 2021. Born in Anderson, Alabama to Johnnie Leon Roden and Myrtle Brown Roden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles E. Winborn, Jr.; brother, Odes Roden and sister, Audrey Vinson.
Her greatest love was serving the Lord alongside her husband in ministry for over 30 years until his passing in 2008. In her later years, she enjoyed volunteering at the Muscle Shoals Senior Center and being a member of the Lydia Sunday School class at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church. She was blessed with many friends and known for her loyalty and generosity.
She is survived by her children, Sonya Prestridge (Edsel) and Charles E. Winborn III (Mary); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She deeply loved her family and cared for many friends and family in their time of need. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on November 12, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Woodward Avenue Baptist or the Muscle Shoals Senior Center.
