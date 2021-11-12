SHEFFIELD — Eulalia Roden Winborn, 89, died November 9, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.