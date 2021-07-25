FLORENCE — Eulene Stanley Bishop, 77, of Florence, AL passed away July 20, 2021 after a brief illness at North Alabama Medical Center.
The visitation will be today, July 25, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00. The service will follow at 2:00 in the Greenview Memorial Chapel with Kenny Moorer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Eulene was a full-time wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member of College View Church of Christ. She loved to read, cook, and cross-stitch. She has cross-stitched over 13 Christmas stockings for family and friends along with a cross-stitch Christmas tree skirt.
Eulene was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Irene Stanley; her grandson, Christopher Devan Cobb, her pride and joy; and her sister-in-law, Mavis Alsbrooks.
Eulene is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth Bishop; daughters, Angela Ricketts (Tony) and Denise Cobb (Tim). She is also survived by her sisters, Earnestine Williams (Buddy), Willodean Salter (James); her brothers, Johnny Stanley (Valoree) and Dwaine Stanley (Janet); two sisters-in-law, Sandra Marlow and Patsy Sauls. She is also survived by nine nieces, one nephew, six great-nephews, seven great-nieces, and two great-great-nieces whom she dearly loved.
Pallbearers will be Mike Glasgow, Mark Lide, Caden Geeslin, Daniel Melton, Kevin Moss and Danny Carson.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Whatley and Billy Gamble.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at North Alabama Medical Center for the wonderful care and love shown to her during her illness.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented