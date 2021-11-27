KILLEN
Eulis Owen Parker, 86, of Killen, passed away November 27, 2021, at his residence. He was an Pperator for T.V.A., A United States Army Veteran, and a member of Atlas Church of Christ.
Survivors include wife, Frances Peck Parker; son, Barry Parker (Annette); daughters, Connie Landers (Steve) and Janet Yu (Peter); brother, John W. Parker; sister, Jewel Peck (Jack); and grandchildren, Kellie Luedke (Eric), Barrett Parker, Ryan Landers, Ashley Glover (Ryan), Andrea Yu, Amy Yu and Dr. Alex Yu.
He was preceded in death by parents, Charles Parker and Lula Robertson Parker; and brothers, James Parker and Alvin Parker.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Atlas Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will follow at Atlas Cemetery.
Pallbearers will beBarrett Parker, Peter Yu, Steve Landers, Dr. Alex Yu, Lane Peck and Levi Luedke.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Landers and Elders and Deacons of Atlas Church of Christ.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the nurses on the 4th floor & 2nd floor at NAMC and Kindred Hospice for the great care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atlas Church of Christ building fund in Mr. Parkers memory.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
